Montgomery Man Convicted of Murder

by Tim Lennox

A 32 year old Montgomery man was convicted of murdering another man by stabbing him 11 times as he sat in the back seat of a vehicle.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says Marcus Austin faces 20 years to life in prison when he is sentenced in January.

Prosecutors said Austin attacked unarmed 30 year old Diamond Bethel as they rode in a vehicle at the corner of Panama Street and Madison Avenue on June 5, 2015.