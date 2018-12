by Tim Lennox

Prattville Police have arrested a student at Prattville High School and charged him with first degree kidnapping, 1st degree attempted rape, and 1st degree sodomy.

They say the suspect was arrested after an investigation for DNA evidence at the school. He is identified as 18 year old La’Darius Jamon Starks. He is being held on a $150,000 bond at the Autauga County Jail.