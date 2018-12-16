Sunshine Returning

by Matt Breland

Cloudiness should begin to break apart by early evening with temperatures slowly falling into the low 40s tonight. Winds will be out of the north at about 5-10 mph. Expect partly cloudy conditions overnight with some patchy fog.

Tomorrow morning will bring partly cloudy skies and a chilly start to the week with lows in the lower 40s. More sunshine likely by the afternoon hours and highs in the lower 60s. Monday night, partly cloudy skies continue into Tuesday morning with highs once again near the lower 60s, but mostly sunny during the afternoon hours. By Wednesday a few isolated showers will be possible in the later evening.