ADOC Makes Drug Arrests at 2 State Prisons Saturday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Law enforcement agents with the Alabama Department of Corrections made separate arrests at two state correctional facilities during inmate visitations on Saturday.

Jamila Kiarra Ware, 21, of Docena was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and promoting prison contraband. Ware was arrested during an attempted visit with an inmate at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville on Saturday. A prison K9 unit found Ware in possession of several packages wrapped in black tape that contained a controlled substance. Officials also found marijuana, a bottle of vodka, and a 9mm handgun concealed inside the suspect’s vehicle, which the suspect had a permit to carry. Ware was taken to the St. Clair County Jail where she was booked.

In a separate incident on Saturday, prison officials at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore arrested 40-year-old Latonya Renee Presley, of Decatur Ga., on drug-related charges. Before entering the facility to visit an inmate, agents searched the suspect’s vehicle with a K-9 team and found marijuana and other illegal contraband. Presley admitted to having the items and was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. After her arrest, the Escambia County Sherriff’s Office released Presley on an appearance bond.

The public should contact the ADOC Investigations and Intelligences Division at 1-866-293-7799 with information that may lead to the arrest of anyone attempting to introduce illegal contraband into state prisons. The public may also report suspicious activity to law enforcement by going to the ADOC Website at http://www.doc.alabama.gov/investigationrequest.