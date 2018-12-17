City of Montgomery Offers Free Christmas Tree Recycling

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Montgomery, Montgomery Clean City Commission and the Alabama Department of Conservation will offer free Christmas Tree recycling Saturday, December 29 and Saturday, January 5.

Residents can take discarded Christmas trees to any one of the city’s regular Saturday trash drop-off points between 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on these two days to ensure the trees will be recycled. Saturday trash pick-up locations include Bellingrath Jr. High, Cramton Bowl’s north parking lot, One Center (formerly Montgomery Mall), Goodwyn Jr. High, Halcyon Elementary, Harrison Elementary, Hayneville Road Elementary, Morningview Elementary, Sheridan Heights Community Center, Southlawn Middle School, Vaughn Road Elementary and Wares Ferry Elementary.

For addresses of these locations, please visit www.montgomeryal.gov and click on the Sanitation Department link.

The Alabama Department of Conservation will use these trees to expand its fish habitat program on big, local reservoirs, like Lake Martin and Lake Jordan — attracting both fish and anglers.

For more information, please call Montgomery Clean City Commission at (334) 625-2175.