Civil Rights Memorial Renovations Continue

by Andrew James

Renovations to the Civil Rights Memorial in downtown Montgomery are behind schedule. The memorial has been closed since July.

The initial goal was to have the memorial back up and running by late October. Now in mid-December, officials hope it will be back in full service in the next three weeks.

“As you would learn at your home, pipes are old and you have to replace them, so it’s just taken longer than anticipated,” explained Civil Rights Memorial Director Lecia Brooks.

While the work continues on the pump and the pipes, the memorial itself is offsite getting a face lift of its own. After years of visitors touching the granite memorial, some of the etchings have worn down.

“Very, very thin piece of granite, so that has to be delicately resurfaced so we can always see, and feel and touch what Maya Lin wanted to be on the memorial,” Brooks shared.

Brooks says Maya Lin, the original designer, is overseeing the project and that they are not making any changes to the memorial that chronicles the civil rights movement. She also wants people to know the Civil Rights Memorial Center is still open, even with the memorial under construction.

“Plenty to see inside, we can tell the story of the memorial inside the facility and also talk about the modern civil rights movement,” Brooks explained.

For more information on the Civil Rights Memorial click here.