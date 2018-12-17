Midday Update: Dry Start to Week

by Ryan Stinnett

FIRST HALF OF WEEK: The first half of the week will be dry with seasonal temperatures. Through Wednesday, we should see days full of sunshine with high in the upper 50s and lower to mid 60s, while nights will be clear and chilly with lows in the 30s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: A low pressure looks to develop over the Southeast on Thursday, bringing the threat of rain back to Alabama these two days. We will be adding scattered showers into the forecast, but at this time, severe weather does not look to be a threat. Highs Thursday will be in the lower 60s, but a deep trough digs down on the back side of the low Friday and highs will be down in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

NEXT WEEKEND: The weather looks dry with temperatures close to seasonal values. Highs both days should be in the around the 60° mark; lows will be in the mid and upper 30s.

Have a great day!

Ryan