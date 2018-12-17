Dry Through Midweek

by Shane Butler

A mainly sunny and dry weather pattern through midweek but rain will be returning late week. In the mean time, high pressure will be the main weather feature over the deep south. We stay dry and temps manage 60s for highs each afternoon. The first indication of a change in our weather comes with increasing clouds Wednesday with rain arriving Thursday. A cloudy and wet weather pattern will hover over the area through Friday. Looks like a half to one inch rainfall potential for the region. The good news is we don’t see any severe storm threat with the system. The clouds and rain depart and we’re looking pretty good for the weekend before Christmas. Temps are back in the 60s starting Sunday and that trend continues well into next week. No white Christmas around here this year! It’s actually looking sunny and mild with temps topping out in the low to mid 60s.