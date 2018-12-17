Everyone Safe After Car Crashes Onto Perry Hill Road Home

by Justin Walker

There were scary moments for a Montgomery family early Sunday morning. The family awoke to find a car had crashed into their Perry Hill Road home.

The driver of the car left the road, the car hit an embankment and was thrown over a fence and on top of the living room portion of the house.

“I got up and as soon as I opened the door to my room, heard a boom, and it was the car in our living room,” resident Damaris Accosta says.

Miraculously, no one was injured in the crash. The bedrooms were located on the other end of the house. The driver of the car was able to get out safely.

Montgomery Fire and Rescue arrived on scene shortly afterward.

The fence surrounding the house was untouched.

“The car kinda flew up and into our roof,” Accosta says. “It flew over the fence which was kinda crazy because my mom, she kinda come out and started looking everywhere and our fence was perfect.”

The Accostas say they’re thankful everyone was safe.

Damaris says neighbors have brought meals to the family.

Family members and others have pitched in to help with cleanup.

“So we just started cleaning and we got a little bit of wood up and everything to keep heat in.”

Damaris says the family does not know how long repairs will take, nor the cost of the damage. They plan to remain inside the house.

“We don’t plan on really leaving it since it’s just on one side of the house, unless you know, the contractors say we have to leave soon.”

We reached out to the Montgomery Police Department. They say no charges against the driver are expected at this time. MPD is investigating the cause of the crash.