Noon Update: Sunny Afternoon

by Ryan Stinnett

DRY THROUGH WEDNESDAY: An area of high pressure has settled in across the Southeast and we are in store for some nice days and chilly nights. After the morning fog mixes out, we will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower to mid 60s this afternoon. Tonight will be mainly clear and chilly, with lows in the lower 40s for most locations

RAIN RETURNS: Clouds will gradually increase Wednesday ahead of the next storm system, and rain will begin in Alabama Wednesday night. Thursday will be a wet day with rain likely, along with a few thunderstorms, but severe storms are not expected. Rain will continue at times Friday on the back side of the departing storm system. The high will be in the lower 60s on Thursday, but we hold in the 40s most of the day Friday. Rain amounts should be in the one-half to one inch range from Wednesday night through Friday, with isolated heavier amounts.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Dry weather is the story with seasonal temperatures; expect a good supply of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 50s Saturday followed by lower 60s Sunday and lows mostly in the 30s.

CHRISTMAS: The weather looks dry Monday and Tuesday with partly sunny days and mostly fair nights. Highs looks to be in the lower 60s, which are a few degrees above average for this time of year…Looks like it will be hard to find a “White Christmas” over much of the U.S…most of the snow will be found over the northern Rockies, and the northern parts of the High Plains, the Midwest, the Great Lakes, and New England.

Have a great day!

Ryan