Maxwell Air Force Base Gives Back to T.S Morris Elementary Students for Christmas

by Danielle Wallace

Maxwell Air Force Base is giving back to students in need for the holiday season.

Volunteers distributed gifts to students at T.S Morris Elementary School Tuesday. 86 volunteers sponsored 96 children in need of Christmas gifts. Officials with Maxwell say they volunteered with the school earlier this year and learned about the school’s holiday program to give back with the help of local volunteers.

“We thought it was only the right thing to do for us to step out and be community leaders here in the local community with T.S Morris Elementary and we have from a lot of the people on the base that they just want to be involved but they just didn’t know how and this was a great program for us to start being involved with it,” says Senior Master Sgt. Tanya Boyd.

The gifts were distributed to the children after a short Christmas program at the school.