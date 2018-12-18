Montgomery City Council Looks Back at 2018

by Ellis Eskew

As we take a look back at 2018, city council president Charles Jinright says Montgomery has grown especially from an economic standpoint.

“2018 has been a real good year. We have probably had more tourism this year than we have ever had, our hotels are growing fast with the highest occupancy rate, new school board in place that will bring the schools to new heights so a lot of positive things happening,” said Jinright.

One of the positive things was landing the F-35 fighter jet in Montgomery.

Also the opening of the Equal Justice Initiative museums that have brought 300,000 tourists just since last Spring.

But there are some challenges. Councilman Arch Lee says there are things to work on in the new year.

“Our two primary problems I’ll say are certainly education– and hopefully we can get those straightened out, with that, I think we need more police on the police force and hold on to that. We have made some changes there. We get our education system fixed, and I think that will help with industrial development and recruiting all new businesses,” said Lee.

As city looks to 2019, it will be a year of changes especially in the city government.

Mayor Strange is one of those.

“He has said he is not coming back, and we hope he will, but there will probably be an opening there and some council members so we’ll see how it all shapes up,” said Jinright.

The municipal election is August 27, 2019.