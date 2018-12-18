Rain Returns Wednesday Night

by Shane Butler

Looks like we get one more dry day before a rainy weather pattern settles in across the area. High pressure drifts eastward but still helps keep us dry Wednesday. A disturbance to our west will move towards the deep south Wednesday night. Rain spreads over the area from west to east. This will be an all rain event with no severe storms expected. Rainfall potential of 1 to 2 inches is possible with this round that last through Friday. Temps will be well above freezing so no wintry threat for us during this rain event. We’re back to sunny and dry weather just in time of the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday look pretty decent with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The mostly sunny and dry weather continues through Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Temps will be above average with highs topping out in the low to mid 60s.