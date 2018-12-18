Salvation Army Prepares for Toy Giveaway

by Andrew James

The toys collected through the Alabama News Network Magical Christmas Toy Drive will soon be going to families across the River Region.

Volunteers are finishing sorting and separating the donated toys today. This year, the Salvation Army will be serving around 500 families through our magical Christmas toy drive and other toy drives. One volunteer says she has worked with the Salvation Army since 1983.

“It’s a delight to see the joy on a family’s face when they have very little and then they see that their children will get a bicycle and toys and that sort of thing,” explained Martha Poole Simmons.

Registered families will pick the toys up Wednesday. The Salvation Army still needs volunteers, contact them for more information on how you can help.