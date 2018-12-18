Trenholm Community College Offers Help to Virginia College Students

by Danielle Wallace

Students affected by the sudden closure of Virginia College now have a better idea of what future could have in store for them, thanks to Trenholm Community College.

Josh Bryars is one of several Virginia College students in Montgomery hoping to enroll in Trenholm Community College in the new year.

“I’m feeling really confident on how Trenholm can improve my college career and help me with the career I want to succeed in my future life,” says Bryars.

Bryars hopes to pursue a career in information technology. Trenholm officials say many of the programs offered at Virginia college are offered at Trenholm. But, some are not.

“All colleges are different. Certain programs we won’t have here at the college but we will help them find other institutions within our Alabama Community College System that may offer the same programs,” says Kemba Chambers of Trenholm Community College.

These students started the application process for admission and financial aide to take advantage of those programs that are offered and mapped out a plan to make sure credits transfer.

“I was thinking that I wasted seven months of my life at Virginia College and there was no one here to help us,” says Mandie Ellis.

“It’s an unfortunate incident that has occurred but we are willing to help in any ways that we can in order to recruit students to come to Trenholm and help them where they are in order to transfer credits here at Trenholm in their different program areas.”

Students say, this is the beginning of a better future with Trehnolm opening its doors..

“I believe this can forward my career and help me create the life that I want to,” says Bryars.