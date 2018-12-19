A Rainy Pattern Through Friday

by Shane Butler

We’re now moving into a rainy weather pattern for a few days but conditions are looking pretty good for the upcoming weekend. High pressure has moved east of us allowing a disturbance to our west to advance eastward into our area. An area of low pressure will be sliding along the northern gulf coast. As a result, moisture surges northward into the state. This will keep us cloudy and wet through Friday. We don’t expect any severe storms but a good soaking is likely. Rainfall potential of 1 to 2 inches with isolated spots picking up a bit more. The rain departs late Friday and we’re back into mostly sunny skies just in time of the weekend. Temps will respond with highs in the mid 60s by Sunday afternoon. It’s still looking nice and mild for the Christmas holiday period. Christmas Day should be mostly sunny with temps in the mid 60s.