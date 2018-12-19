A Wet End To The Week

by Ben Lang

An overcast sky now covers virtually all of Alabama, and we’ll likely see a mainly overcast sky through the rest of the week. Rain will spread into west Alabama by late this afternoon, though through the evening it will remain fairly light and scattered in nature. Rain becomes more widespread overnight, and we could hear a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures remain mild through Thursday morning, with highs in the low 60s this afternoon and overnight lows near 50°.

Rain looks likely for the morning commute on Friday. We’ll have periods of rain throughout the day, though temperatures should manage to warm to around 60°. Rain continues into Thursday night and Friday. Temperatures start to fall on Friday, likely hovering in the 40s during the day. The rain clears out by Friday night, with a clearing sky and temperatures falling to near freezing. Saturday is the first full day of winter, though it should be a fairly mild day with highs in the upper 50s. Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 60s.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look mild across central and south Alabama. It appears that we could see a few showers around both days, but the chance for rain is very low for now. Highs on Christmas Eve should warm into the low 60s, with mid 60s on Christmas Day. We may also have a few showers linger into Wednesday.