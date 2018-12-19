Alabama Career Center System Help Virginia College Employees and Students

by Danielle Wallace

The Alabama Career Center System along with other state agencies held several emergency meetings across the state for students and employees. Wednesday, many employees attended one of those meetings in Montgomery.

More than 300 employees statewide were affected by the school’s closing. Some say they were preparing for changes after hearing about the schools changes for April 2020. However, there were some who were not prepared for the devastating news. Today’s meeting covered several areas. It included resources to get employees back on track like insurance, mortgage and unemployment assistance.

“Most of the concerns tend to be about unemployment compensation – how to file where to file – how long does it take for me to get my money? Unemployment is $265 a week for twenty-six weeks and as long as you’re able, available, and actively seeking employment you’re entitled to those funds,” says Jessica Dent.

Also at Wednesday’s meeting employees were provided information to assist in re-training and assistance for re-locating for other job opportunities.

If you did not attend the meeting or Tuesday’s meeting at Trenholm Community College you can visit the following websites to learn more.

Alabama Job Link: https://joblink.alabama.gov/ada/r/

Trenholm Community College: https://www.trenholmstate.edu/