Federal Grant to Add Security steps in Alabama Prisons

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama prisons are getting some extra money to spend on improving security.

The department plans to use a more than $64,000 federal grant announced Wednesday by Gov. Kay Ivey’s office to buy new equipment and conduct additional training.

Some of the money will go toward protective gear that correctional officers can use when handling dangerous narcotics.

Grant funds also will be used to train two investigators in retrieving data from cellphones, which can provide evidence during investigations. Rules bar inmates from having phones behind bars, and the presence of the devices inside prisons has become a problem for authorities.

The system will also purchase additional surveillance equipment.

Alabama prison officials are devoting additional resources to security to both prevent crimes inside prisons and reduce corruption.

