Rain is on the Way

by Ryan Stinnett

RAIN RETURNS: Clouds will continue to increase today ahead of our next storm system and the high today will be in the lower 60s. Rain will overspread the state tonight and continue into Thursday. Thursday will be a wet day with periods of rain thanks to the surface low moving right over the state. No risk of severe storms, and probably not much thunder; temperatures will hold in the 50s in most locations. Then, Friday will be windy and colder with lingering light rain, mainly during the morning hours. Looks like we will be in the 40s most of the day Friday, and a north wind of 15-25 mph will make it feel colder. Rain amounts should be in the one-half to one inch range from Wednesday night through Friday, with isolated heavier amounts. Also Friday, the Winter Solstice occurs at 4:23PM, meaning the official start of winter, and with the weather that day, it is certainly going to feel like it. Friday night, drier air will move into the state bringing an end to the rain, and allow the sky to clear.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Dry weather is the story with seasonal temperatures; expect a good supply of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 50s to lower and mid 60s and lows mostly in the 30s. Early Saturday morning, many locations will be flirting with freezing.

CHRISTMAS WEEK: The weather looks dry Monday and Tuesday with partly sunny days and mostly fair nights. Highs look to be in the lower 60s, which is right where they should be this time of year. Rain returns later in the week on Thursday, and possibly Friday as a complex storm system moves across the Southeast.

Have a great day!

Ryan