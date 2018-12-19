Seeking Help For Depression During the Holidays

by Justin Walker

The holidays are filled with happiness and time spent with family and friends.

The season can also be a lonely time for people, leaving them feeling depressed.

The CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics reports that the suicide rate is lower in December compared to other months, but the holidays can trigger depression in some people.

The death of a loved one or a divorce can trigger a feeling of emptiness. \

Local counselors recommend finding a group of people, a community organization or church and get involved.

They say surrounding yourself with others can help get through the holiday season.

If you notice someone close to you who could be going through depression, the best thing to do is to reach out.

“Offer to include them in your activities,” licensed professional counselor at Samaritan Counseling Center Lennie Howard says. “Offer to help them, if they have things they need to do and feel overwhelmed.”

“Often times things can be way worse when they just stay in our own head,” teaching pastor at Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church says. “I just always say if its a small group or family or friends, or even a professional counselor, make sure you seek out community, seek help. ”

Frazier Memorial UMC will offer two community healing nights after the new year to help those who may be facing depression.

Personal testimonies will be shared along with professional insight and wisdom.

The two events are as follows:

On Wednesday, January 16th: “Overcoming Anxiety and Fear”

On Wednesday, January 23: “Finding Hope in Depression and Suicide”

A light dinner will be served. Both events are free and open to the public