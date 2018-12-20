Cloudy, Windy, & Wet !

by Shane Butler

Our rainy weather pattern continues on into Friday but improving weather conditions are on the way. For now, you can expect cloudy, windy, and wet conditions to prevail around here. An area of low pressure will be moving through the area overnight into Friday. This system will generate more rain and eventually increase the winds. Occasional showers will be possible throughout Friday but the winds will probably be what you notice most throughout the day. Winds become westerly at 10 to 20 mph and gust up to 25-30 mph. It’s going to be a chilly day with temps only managing upper 40s for highs. Fortunately, the clouds, rain, and wind will depart and it’s back to sunshine over the upcoming weekend. Temps will warm into the upper 50s Saturday and mid 60s by Sunday. A fairly mild weather pattern will take over and stick around through Christmas Day. A few disturbances will brush the state, so we can’t rule out a passing shower during the holiday period. We see a much better chance for rain coming our way later next week.