Dreary Close To The Week; Nicer This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Rain continues at time for the remainder of Thursday and Thursday night. Temperatures hover in the 50s to around 60° this afternoon, and should stay near 50° much of the night. Keep the rain gear handy for the Friday morning commute- we’ll likely have at least scattered light rain about the area. Temperatures start off in the 40s.

A surge of cold air arrives by Friday afternoon, with temperatures falling during the day. By mid afternoon, most spots will be in the low 40s. Combine that with a still-overcast sky and a northwest wind of 15-20 mph, and its just not going to be a very nice day. Clouds clear Friday night, with Saturday morning temperatures near freezing.

We’ll have a quick improvement in weather conditions this weekend. Highs on Saturday warm into the 50s to around 60° with a mostly sunny sky. We should be in the mid 60s Sunday afternoon and stay dry most of the day. We could see a few showers sneak into the area by the evening.

Overall our weather pattern does look a bit unsettled on Christmas Eve And Christmas Day. We could see isolated showers around the area both days, but also times of sun and mild temperatures. It definitely does not look like a washout on either day at this time. On Christmas Eve highs should reach the low 60s, with mid 60s Christmas Day. The chance to see rain ramps up by late next week with quite warm temperatures. We may have some 70 degree readings by next Thursday or Friday, and also the possibility of some thunderstorms.