Man Receives 85 Year Prison Sentence following Murder Conviction

by Alabama News Network Staff

Rodrick Bagby will serve 85 years in prison for the shooting death of Nathan Dasher in June 2014.

A judge handed the down the sentence Thursday.

The shooting happened during a robbery. According to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey Bagby killed Dasher after telling his co-defendant that he was going to rob someone and “dome check” them; meaning we was going to shoot someone in the head.

The victim was robbed of his debit card and cell phone before Bagby shot him in the head, killing him.

“I am pleased justice was served in this case. The length of Rodrick Bagby’s sentence ensures that he will never be able to harm anyone else. I hope this serves as a warning to anyone thinking about using a gun to commit a crime. You will be caught, arrested, prosecuted, and sent away for a long, long, time,” said Bailey.