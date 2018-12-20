Montgomery VA Hospital Holding Town Hall Meeting

by Tim Lennox

MONTGOMERY – Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System (CAVHCS) will hold its next Veterans Town Hall on December 28, 2018, at the Montgomery VA Clinic, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. (CST) in the Education Conference Room, located at 8105 Veterans Way in Montgomery, Alabama. Veterans, their families and the public are invited to attend the forum where CAVHCS leaders provide updated information about the medical center’s programs and services, and address questions and concerns.

Attendees include Veteran Service Organizations, Veterans Affairs Voluntary Service Representatives, Veterans Service Officers, congressional staff, media and other stakeholders. The Town Halls are routine meetings that occur throughout the year at CAVHCS.