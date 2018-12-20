Police Give Safety Tips for Christmas Shoppers

by Danielle Wallace

The rush to check everything off your holiday shopping list, is not worth your safety. That is why Prattville police are out in full force.

“We have 24 hour police protection in parking lots. We have off duty officers riding around in each and every parking lot in Prattville,” says Lt. Ray Wagner of the Prattville Police Dept.

The biggest thing that officers see are shopping bags scattered in vehicles. Instead of dropping them off in the backseat and leaving, officers say to always keep them out of sight in the trunk.

“We like to say lock it or lose it. If you would travel in pairs or take a friend with you. Also watch your kids, please supervise your children when you’re in these stores,” says Wagner.

While there has not been a holiday shopping theft crime reported in the area, Prattville Police always look for suspicious activity when patrolling.

“As we’re patrolling we’re looking for vehicle doors that are open, trunks that’s open, broken glass from the vehicles and things of that nature but if we do, we’ll simply get out check the vehicle, try to contact the person in the store, have them come out and be sure that nothing has been taken,” says Wagner.

Officers say, it’s up to shoppers to be vigilant at all times.

“Always whenever you walk out of a store please have your remote ready to unlock your car before you get there and be aware of your surroundings,” says Wagner.