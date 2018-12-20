Rainy Thursday, Colder Friday

by Ryan Stinnett

RAINY THURSDAY: Today will be a wet day with rain likely statewide. Some thunder is possible, mainly over the southern half of the state, but there is no risk of severe storms. Temperatures tomorrow will hold in the 50s over the northern half of the state, with 60s for South Alabama.

FOUL FRIDAY: Friday will be windy and colder with lingering light rain, mainly during the morning hours. Looks like we will be in the 40s most of the day Friday, and a north wind of 15-25 mph will make it feel colder. Also Friday, the Winter Solstice occurs at 4:23PM, meaning the official start of winter, and with the weather that day, it is certainly going to feel like it. Friday night, drier air will move into the state bringing and end to the rain, and allow the sky to clear.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Dry weather is the story with seasonal temperatures; expect a good supply of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows mostly in the 30s.

CHRISTMAS WEEK: The weather looks dry Monday and Tuesday with partly sunny days and mostly fair nights. Highs look to be in the lower to mid 60s. Rain returns later in the week on Thursday and into Friday as a storm system moves across the Southeast.

Have a great day!

Ryan