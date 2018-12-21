Shutdown Due at Midnight after Lawmakers Fail to Reach Deal

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Senate has adjourned without a deal on spending, an hour after the House ended its session, guaranteeing a partial government shutdown will begin at midnight Friday.

Senators expect to return at noon Saturday as talks continue.

Vice President Mike Pence and other White House officials were on Capitol Hill late Friday trying to broker a compromise as President Donald Trump pushes for $5 billion in border wall funding, a proposal Democrats staunchly oppose.

Without a deal, funding for about 25 percent of the government expires at midnight.

Nine Cabinet-level departments and dozens of agencies, including the departments of Homeland Security, Transportation, Interior, Agriculture, State and Justice, will be affected by the shutdown