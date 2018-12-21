Alabama’s Unemployment Rate Drops Slightly in November

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama’s unemployment rate dipped slightly last month.

State officials said Friday the jobless rate was 4 percent of the workforce in November. That’s down from 4.1 percent in October.

The national jobless rate in November was 3.7 percent.

The November 2017 rate in Alabama was 3.8 percent.

State officials say the jobless rate last month represented about 87,800 unemployed persons. That compares with nearly 90,000 in October.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)