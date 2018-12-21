Cloudy, Cold, And Windy Friday; Mild & Sunny Saturday

by Ben Lang

Cloudy, wet, windy, and cold. The perfect storm and all the makings of a dreary day. Fortunately, we won’t have to deal with this weather for long. The rain is already mostly gone, though we may have some misty-type showers falling from the overcast sky this afternoon. Temperatures likely hang in the low to mid 40s all day, with winds out of the west at 15 to 20 mph. Expect gusts as high as 30 mph. The clouds clear out overnight with winds subsiding a bit. Lows drop to the low to mid 30s.

Saturday looks like a much nicer day with highs in the 50s and a sunny sky. Sunday looks even warmer with highs in the mid 60s, but a weak front arrives by the afternoon. That front will cause an increase in clouds and likely isolated to scattered showers. The front pushes through by the evening, though it won’t bring us cooler temperatures.

We’ve still got a small chance to see and isolated shower Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, though most locations remain dry. Highs reach the low 60s with a mostly sunny sky on Christmas Eve. Christmas Day high temperatures warm into the mid 60s. Temperatures stay mild for the remainder of next week. Highs warm into the upper 60s, though rain and storms become more likely on Thursday and Friday.