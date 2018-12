Cloudy Now, Clear Later

by Matt Breland

Showers stick around for the rest of the day. Expect periods of brief and light rainfall during the early morning and into the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 40s and we will be breezy with winds out of the west at 15-20 mph. Overcast skies last until later this evening, we should begin to see more clearing by early Saturday morning with highs in the upper 50s. We will see warmer and drier conditions for this weekend.