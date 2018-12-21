Dozens Arrested in MPD Drug Sting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have arrested a dozen people on drug charges.

Police say the suspects face multiple felony charges after officers conducted searches.

They say a large amount of drugs and weapons was seized during the operation.

Police identify the suspect as Harvey Knight, 40, Devoisier Nettles, 41, Joshua Knight, 34, Prince Avery, 29, Deandre McGill, 27, Tony Ballard, 31, Kivotto Colley, 45, Sireko Nettles, 42, Quartese Wright, 31, Larry Patterson, 56, Charles Hall, 27, and Chauncey Farris, 21. They are in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

The investigation is continuing.