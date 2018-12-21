Montgomery Zoo’s Christmas Lights Festival Runs through Christmas

by Ellis Eskew

From holiday entertainment at the Overlook Café to the twinkling lights throughout the park, the Montgomery Zoo’s Christmas Lights Festival is a sight to behold.

“It’s a great time to see the zoo from a different perspective. People I think are used to coming to see the zoo during the day and seeing the animals. But this way you get to see the light show and get to see different things plus we have different performers here at night. That makes it very festive. Makes it a holiday feel,” said zoo program services manager Steve Pierce.

For some, it’s a new experience.

“This is our first trip. We live in Wetumpka and brought our granddaughter to see the lights and Santa,” said Ron Hilyer.

For others, it’s a yearly tradition.

“It’s very interesting to bump into people and you talk to people that are parents and grandparents and they remember when they came here as a little kid and now their little kids are here. It’s kind of neat to be able to see that,” said Pierce.

Of course… a stop at the Christmas Lights Festival isn’t complete without a visit with the Jolly ol’ Elf himself….to let him know what’s on your wish list.

“Well, the lists are very long. I try to give them the number one thing on their list. And its electronics every time,” said Santa Claus.

And he has a message for all the good little girls and boys.

“Well, I got to get back to the north pole and I have Mrs. Claus making cookies. Make sure they get in bed early on Christmas night,” said Santa Claus.