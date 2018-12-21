MPD Identifies Man Wanted for Questioning in Decoris Davis Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are searching for man wanted in connection with the city’s latest homicide.

They say 19-year-old Jamichael Tyler (pictured) is wanted for questioning only in the death of 34-year-old Decoris Davis.

Davis was found shot in in the 3600 block of Oak Street Wednesday, where he had driven himself after being shot.

He later died at the hospital.

Anyone with information on Jamichael Tyler is asked to call Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.