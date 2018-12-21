Sunshine Ahead

by Shane Butler

The area of low pressure responsible for the rainy and windy conditions is moving farther away and this will allow for a nicer looking Saturday to come our way. Sunshine returns in full force and temps warm a bit into the upper 50s to near 60 in spots. A quick moving disturbance swings through the state on Sunday. A few showers will be possible but nothing heavy with this round. Skies will be mostly cloudy but southerly winds should help send temps into the mid to upper 60s for highs. It’s back to sunny and dry conditions as high pressure returns overhead Monday into Tuesday. This will give us some nice weather for the holiday period. High temps on Christmas day will manage mid 60s. Our next rain maker will be making its move Wednesday and it’s looking wet Thursday and Friday of next week. Temps will be well in to the 60s, so no wintry precip threat and t-storms are more likely with this event.