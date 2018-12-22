Few Isolated Showers Tomorrow

by Matt Breland

Staying sunny and dry for the rest of the Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 50s & overnight expect to Lows to be in the lower 40s with partly cloudy skies, and overall calm conditions. On Sunday expect mostly sunny conditions, but the possibility of an isolated shower exists in the afternoon hours, but overall most of us should stay dry with highs in the mid 60s with calm and cool conditions overnight.

For the upcoming week we see mostly sunny skies! Christmas Eve and Christmas day both look to be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s and rain chances stay very low. We could see a few scattered showers by Wednesday and rain chances increase as we get closer to the weekend.