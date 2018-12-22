Community Groups and Montgomery City Councilman Giving Back for the Holidays

by Danielle Wallace

Montgomery City Councilman William Green and other community volunteers provided bags of groceries to some one hundred families just in time for the holidays.

“People who don’t have anything appreciate it so much and it is good for someone to help with things like this,” says Shirley Stringfellow.

The people receiving the food were selected by community groups and Councilman Green.

“Two or three months ago we did another outreach that went very well so we decided to do one for Thanksgiving and after Thanksgiving we said you know what lets do something for Christmas,” says Green.

The people receiving the gifts say the they are thankful and wish even more people could be served.

“Not just during this time because there are people that are always in need, that always need. it’s a lot more-not just people who are able to get here but there are other people that’s not even able to get here, that need help,” says Serena Stringfellow.

“The Lord is blessing me in many ways and these people they really help you know and i just really, really appreciate it you know,” says Anthony Hill.

“It’s really great, you’re helping somebody that’s less fortunate who’s not able to get something especially during the holidays,” says Shirley Stringfellow.

Councilman Green tells me he will do another outreach for people in the community soon.