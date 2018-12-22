Several Dannelly Elementary Students Surprised with Bikes

by Danielle Wallace

Several local groups made it possible for 25 Dannelly Elementary School students to receive new bikes for Christmas.

The students were taught bicycle safety by a Montgomery Police Officers before they chose a bike from the selection. They also received helmets from a charity called “Have a Heart for Children.” The children who received the bikes were selected by school officials.

“At this time of the year a lot of families don’t have and we’re not trying to single them out or anything but it’s a need in our community to give back. we always ask their kids to play in our programs and with that we try to give something back to them,” says Daryl Frazaer, Southeast YMCA Sports Director.

The bikes were donated by Montgomery Walmart stores.