Escaped Montgomery Inmate

Convicted of murder in Jefferson County, serving life.
Montgomery area authorities are searching for a convicted murderer who escaped from the  Alabama Department of Corrections Red Eagle Work Center on Saturday.

Jimmy Lee Hill has served 25 years of a life in prison sentence when he escaped. He was convicted of stabbing a woman to death in Jefferson County.

If you know where he is call your local law enforcement agency or the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

 

