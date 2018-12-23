Remember This Event in 1988?

by Tim Lennox

It was 30 years ago this Christmas that the Denny’s Restaurant chain decided to end their long habit of being open 365 days a year, including Christmas. They wanted to let their employees be home with their families, so they decided to close on December 25 in 1988.

One problem?

Many of the locations, including in Alabama, didn’t have locks on their doors since they had never closed.

In come the locksmiths who installed them on 700 locations.

Merry Christmas indeed.