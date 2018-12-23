Some of Montgomery’s Homeless Receive Free Haircuts

by Justin Walker

We are now two days away from Christmas and a local organization is making the holidays brighter for the homeless in the River Region.

The Serious Injury Law Group gathered some local barbers Sunday to give free haircuts to some of Montgomery’s less fortunate.

“It’s about blessing others,” SILG’s Charles “Chuck” James says. “It’s an opportunity for us to give back to the community. We have about 45 gentlemen that we have provided haircuts to.”

The Group partnered with other organizations to help the homeless at the Friendship Mission’s men’s shelter.

“This is our first year branching out for the holidays, and it’s just great to see that you’re making someone else’s day so special,” Golden Shears & More’s co-owner Kenyetta Miller says. “We take so many things for granted that we have.”

“It’s a great deal for us, not only as individuals but as a company.,” Golden Shears & More co-owner Reginald Miller says. “We like to do community service activities.”

Organizers say the holidays can be a tough time for the homeless.

“This is just an opportunity to show these gentlemen that somebody cares about them and that their lives have value and meaning,” James says.

Those receiving a free haircut say they’re thankful.

“They did a really good job on everybody’s hair,” Matthew Pippin says. “Really professional, and exactly how we wanted it done. They actually did my beard too.”

“It made me feel wonderful,” Rodney Thomas says. “I appreciate the people that gave me a haircut and came out to share their time with us.”

The Serious Injury Law Group says this was its inaugural Holiday Haircuts for the Homeless event, but they plan to do continue the tradition each year.

The men were also provided with free meals from Odessa’s Blessings and gift bags containing sleeping bags and toiletry items were donated by Wind Creek Hospitality.