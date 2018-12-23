Sunny And Cooler Christmas Eve Ahead

by Ben Lang

Although the winter solstice was just a couple days ago, it felt more like a spring day across central and south Alabama. Highs warmed into the upper 60s to low 70s, with some sunshine to boot. Although the cold front is now in our southern tier of counties, we haven’t seen any showers develop ahead of it so far. The chance to see rain remains very, very small through this evening. Temperatures begin to drop as cooler air moves in tonight. Expect mid 30s early Christmas Eve morning under a clear sky. The sky should stay clear through the day, though afternoon temperatures only warm into the mid to upper 50s. Christmas Eve night looks cold with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Christmas Day looks mild for us this year. Highs should top out in the low 60s, and we’ll remain dry. Clouds increase a bit by the afternoon, but we’ll still see plenty of sun. Lows fall back into the mid 40s Christmas Night.

The rest of the week will be on the warm side, though rain returns by Thursday. Highs on Wednesday warm into the upper 60s. Overnight lows will be more mild too, only falling into the mid 50s Wednesday night. Rain and probably thunderstorms arrive Thursday. The front responsible for those storms looses momentum and stalls nearby through the rest of the week and the weekend. That means more rain for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Most of the rain should clear by Monday, once the front finally gets kicked out. Expect a return of cooler weather on New Years Eve, with highs in the upper 50s.