Cool & Sunny Christmas Eve; Milder Christmas Day

by Ben Lang

It’s a cool start to Christmas Eve with a clear sky overhead. Expect plenty of sun through the day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A cold Christmas eve night is ahead, lows fall into the low to mid 30s. Christmas Day will be milder with highs back in the low 60s. Clouds increase a bit, but we’ll still see plenty of sun. Wednesday also looks dry with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain returns to the forecast on Thursday. Widespread rain and storms move in by the afternoon, and the wet weather could hang around for quite a while. Rain looks widespread again on Friday. Periods of rain also extend into our final weekend of December. One model even shows another round of rain and storms Monday and Tuesday with yet another storm system heading our way.