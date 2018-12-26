Montgomery’s Eastside Grille Closing after 16 Years

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery’s Eastside Grille, a restaurant fixture on Atlanta Highway for 16 years, will soon be closing forever. The restaurant’s owners say the final day will be Sunday, Dec. 30.

The decision was announced on Facebook as well as Eastside Grille’s website. The restaurant employees say they were having difficulty with the terms of the lease agreement, though they say other factors played a role.

Over the years, Eastside Grille says it’s employed more than 1,000 people and been a part of many charitable efforts.

In the Facebook post, co-owner Eric Duggan said, “Thank you to the staff for staying with us until the end. The emotional reaction of grief and loyalty has been overwhelming. We have found other employment for many of you, have leads set up for others and will continue to work to find employment for everyone. My door will stay open to those who need it long after Eastside closes.”

Eastside Grille employee Wes Smith told Alabama News Network, “We just want to thank you for keeping us open as long as we have been. It’s hard for small business to stay open. Most of the time, small businesses don’t last as long as we have.”

The last day of regular business will be Sunday, December 30, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch. Monday, it will be open for a private wedding reception before shutting its doors.