Rainy Pattern On The Way

by Matt Breland

The rest of this afternoon looks to stay sunny with those highs in the mid 60s, winds will be out of the east around 5-15 mph. Tonight expect increasing cloud cover with a few showers likely overnight with lows in the lower 50s. We see plenty of rain showers throughout the day tomorrow. Some rainfall total could be close to a half inch. Strong southeasterly breezes near 20mph will be likely tomorrow too.

This rainy pattern will last till Sunday, with the heaviest rain showers on Thursday, and Friday. Flash flooding is possible too with all the expected rain fall. If traveling be very mindful of the rainy pattern that will across most of the southeast. Highs this week will stay in the lower 60s and overnight temperatures will be near 50.