Stores Prepare for Busiest Gift Return Day of the Year

by Justin Walker

The Christmas shopping season is far from over. Now stores are dealing with what may be the busiest gift return day of the year.

The National Retail Federation reports that an estimated $90 billion worth of holiday purchases will be returned, with customers exchanging unwanted gifts.

“I got some Christmas money and I was really excited about spending it coming here and getting some stuff that maybe Santa didnt bring me on my list,” shopper Michael Johnston says.

Customer say those after-Christmas sales got them off their couches and into stores.

“I had got a lot of gift cards for Christmas,” shopper Marla Crook says. “I always tell my daughters ‘get me gift cards so i can get what i want to get.’ So I’m here shopping.”

Shopper Jordyn Cavalier says her gift cards came in handy at some of her favorite retailers.

“They’re also having some big sales that I really wanted to check out,” Cavalier says. “At Bath and Body Works, I found some perfumes, some shower gels. I found some little things at Victoria Secret.”

J.C. Penny at Eastdale Mall was anticipating to see a lot of shoppers exchanging gifts. General Manager Afton Perry says extra employees were asked to come in to help.

“Usually what we’ll see on the day after Christmas is a lot of returns,” Perry says. “People wanting to exchange things that they’ve gotten for Christmas.”

Johnston was among the customers returning unwanted gift items.

“The older you get, people want you to be happy with your gift and something that will really bring you joy. And also I think it shows that grandparents really have bad taste in sweaters.”

If you do find yourself having to return an item, store employees say to be prepared for long lines.

“Just be patient,” Perry says. “We do our best, especially here in this store to make sure we take care of every customer. So we’re staffed and ready for whatever traffic we get.”

Each store has its own return policy. Customers are advised to check that policy before returning or exchanging their gift items.