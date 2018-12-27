3 Suspended Alabama Player Will Not Play Remainder of Season

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/4 Elliot Baker

2/4 Deonte Brown

3/4 Kedrick James

Alabama coach Nick Saban says three players suspended this week will not play the rest of this season, adding that their status beyond that is uncertain.

Starting left guard Deonte Brown, tight end Kedrick James and offensive lineman Elliot Baker didn’t make the trip to Miami for Saturday’s game against Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal game.

At media day for the game Thursday, Saban said the players committed NCAA violations by making poor decisions. He did not elaborate.