Body Found on Christmas Day, MPD Launches Homicide Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has initiated a homicide investigation following the death of Joshua Gentry, 34, of Montgomery.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 4000 block of Twin Lakes Drive on Christmas Day, in reference to a body found. At the scene, they located Gentry, who was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the death were initially unknown. Following forensic evaluation, it was determined that Gentry had sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

MPD is investigating to determine the circumstances that led to this fatal shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time, and no additional information is available for release in

connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this fatal shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.