Domestic violence help

by Jerome Jones

There were two shootings less than 24 hours apart in Montgomery this week, and both of them were the result of domestic violence. In the wake of these two crimes we sat down with Tay Knight, Executive Director of Family Sunshine Center. The organization has services available for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and family violence. She says that domestic violence is a societal problem, and that it takes help of everyone in the community to help fight domestic violence. It is important to have some kind of safety planning, and anyone that is a victim of domestic violence should ask themselves “What do I need available to me to get out safely?” Every situation is different, and victims usually know their abuser better than anyone else, so its important to find the right opportunity to leave the relationship and seek outside help from some place like the Family Sunshine Center. She says there are a few tell-tale signs that you should look for in an abusive relationship.

THE ABUSER BLAMES THE VICTIM. Example, “I’m abusing you because you did X.” or “If you didn’t do X i would not be abusing you.

THE ABUSER EXHIBITS EXTREME JEALOUSY

THE VICTIM SUDDENLY DISPLAYS ANTI-SOCIAL BEHAVIOR OR ISOLATION

AN EXTREMELY CONTROLLING PARTNER

If you or someone you know are in an abusive relationship, or are a victim of domestic violence, call the Family Sunshine Center 24-hour crisis assistance line 334-263-0218 or 1-800-650-6522. Collect calls are accepted.