End of an Era at Dallas Co. Sheriff’s Office

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Longtime Dallas County Sheriff Harris Huffman is hanging up his boots on a law enforcement career that has spanned nearly forty years.

Huffman is set to retire in about two weeks after serving six terms as sheriff of Dallas County.

Huffman says he takes pride in having served 24 years on the job. He says the work of being a sheriff was also personally fulfilling.

“It’s a little self-satisfaction that you’re able to be a part of something that makes a difference in some body’s life. The sheriff’s office, we’re here for a certain purpose and that’s to maintain peace and order,” said Huffman.

Sheriff-Elect Mike Granthum takes over as sheriff January 15th.